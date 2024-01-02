Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 45 + see how the weekend snow is tracking

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Alert
The chance of snow is increasing from late Saturday night into Sunday. The question is the track of the storm. If the storm stays south lesser amounts of snow (3-6″), if it tracks farther north heavier amounts of snow (6-12″). Either way, it should bring plowable amounts of snow.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 3-7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
