Wednesday's weather: Partly sunny, high of 45 + see how the weekend snow is tracking

Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today some sun & clouds with above-normal temperatures in the middle 40s.

Weather Alert

The chance of snow is increasing from late Saturday night into Sunday. The question is the track of the storm. If the storm stays south lesser amounts of snow (3-6″), if it tracks farther north heavier amounts of snow (6-12″). Either way, it should bring plowable amounts of snow.

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 3-7

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 30 Winds: SW5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy to partly sunny. High 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear, breezy, & colder. Low 19 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 34 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 24 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of snow (1-3″) late. Low 29 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Morning snow (3-5″) possibly heavy at times with afternoon snow showers & windy. High 30 (feel like 25) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Early flurries with some clearing late. Low 22 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first significant snowstorm is possible Saturday night into Sunday, stay in touch for updates.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

