Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high near 40, then light snow overnight ushers in another cold snap

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph become west and decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.