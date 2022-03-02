Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high near 40, then light snow overnight ushers in another cold snap

Wednesday’s Weather

Dry and milder conditions today. Another clipper system brings light snow late tonight with 1-2″ by morning. This will usher in colder than seasonable temperatures for late this week.

Outlook for March

Temperatures for the month have equal chances to be above or below normal.

Precipitation should be above normal for the month.

5-Day Outlook March 2- March 6

Today: Some sun & clouds. High Near 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some light snow late at night (1-2″). Low 29 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny windy and colder. Morning high of 33 falling into 20s Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear and frigid. Low 4 (feel like -4) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold. High 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and cold with a wintry mix. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mix of rain & snow changing to rain. High 47 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Evening showers followed by partial clearing late. Low 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures above normal Sunday into next week.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph become west and decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming west around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

