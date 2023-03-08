Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy high of 43

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

Today low pressure near Nova Scotia meanders westward. Dry weather conditions are expected with north-northwest wind and temperatures around seasonable levels. Drier weather continues into late in the week and near-seasonable temperatures. Lots of uncertainty for this coming weekend as low-pressure tracks near and south of New England. This could bring us our next shot for wintry weather.

Full Worm Moon The full moon that rose yesterday at 7:42 a.m. will be the final full moon of astronomical winter, with astronomical spring slated to arrive on the equinox at 5:24 p.m. on March 20. This is different from meteorological spring, which began when the calendar flipped to March 1. The full moon that rises in March is most commonly called the Worm Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. As spring arrives and temperatures trend upward, earthworms begin to emerge from the softening ground. Other nicknames for the full moon in March include the Goose Moon, the Snow Crust Moon, the Eagle Moon, and the Sugar Moon. 5-Day Outlook, March 8-12 Today: Breezy and not as cold with clouds and some sun. High 43 (feel like 33) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 (feel like 24) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some snow is possible. High 36 Winds: ENE 10-20+ mph Saturday night: Snow to flurries. Low 31 Winds: NE 5-15+ mph Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A potential storm Saturday is tending south of our area. Another snowstorm is possible next Monday night into Tuesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 40 to 50 mph with up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.