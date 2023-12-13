Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, high of 39

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

NH Ski Season 2023