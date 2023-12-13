Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

A dry cold frontal passage brings a cool down through tomorrow with highs in the 30s. Milder temperatures then return for Friday and the weekend with continued mainly dry weather.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 13 – 17

Today: Cold breeze with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & breezy. Low 21 (feel like 12) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Sunny & warmer. High 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mild & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 50 (file like 43) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with rain late. Low 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is less than two weeks away the outlook for Christmas Day is for some rain & snow with a high around 40.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 28 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

