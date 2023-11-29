Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, high of 36

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Watch
A potential snowstorm late Sunday night into Monday. It`s still very early, but the current consensus amongst the models is showing some type of snow. What also makes this worth watching is with a high remaining to the north, cold air will be available for more widespread snow on the north side of the low track. I`ll continue to monitor this system over the coming days.
5-Day Outlook, Nov. 29–Dec. 3
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs 8 to 18 above. West winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 42 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
NH Ski Season 2023
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.