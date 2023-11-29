Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, high of 36

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Mostly dry and blustery conditions today, with unseasonably cold conditions. Dry with seasonable temperatures on tap for tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s with lighter winds.

Weather Watch

A potential snowstorm late Sunday night into Monday. It`s still very early, but the current consensus amongst the models is showing some type of snow. What also makes this worth watching is with a high remaining to the north, cold air will be available for more widespread snow on the north side of the low track. I`ll continue to monitor this system over the coming days.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 29–Dec. 3

Today: Breezy & cold with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday (Dec. 1): Cloudy & mild with periods of afternoon rain (.20″) High 48 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with evening light rain. Low 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with more in the way of clouds. High 45 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Snow late at night. Low 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Potential for a major snowstorm Sunday night into Monday. Stay up to date here on Manchester Ink Link.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs 8 to 18 above. West winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 42 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

