Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, high of 36

Mostly dry and blustery conditions today, with unseasonably cold conditions. Dry with seasonable temperatures on tap for tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s with lighter winds.

Weather Watch

A potential snowstorm late Sunday night into Monday. It`s still very early, but the current consensus amongst the models is showing some type of snow. What also makes this worth watching is with a high remaining to the north, cold air will be available for more widespread snow on the north side of the low track. I`ll continue to monitor this system over the coming days.