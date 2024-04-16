Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and nice, high of 63

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 6 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Lows in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

