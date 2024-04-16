Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and nice, high of 63

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Some sunshine giving way to some afternoon high clouds and nice with highs in the lower 60s.

5-Day Outlook, April 17-April 21

Today: Some sunshine with some afternoon high clouds & nice. High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 40 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 56 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 60 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with some showers. Low 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, mild, & breezy. High 62 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-15mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Low temperatures all week staying above freezing with dry weather. This weekend look for some clouds & sun with highs around 60.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 6 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Lows in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

