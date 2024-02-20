Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 41

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Wednesday’s Weather

Today is mild with intervals of sun& clouds with highs in the lower 40s.

weather graphic 2 19

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 21-25

Today: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain showers late. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Periods of showers (.20″). High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early showers & breezy with clearing late. Low 21 (feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, & colder. High 32 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 15 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 39 (feel like 32) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

The spring temperature and precipitation outlook for March, April, and May. Temperature averaging very likely above normal. off01 temp scaled

Precipitation has a 50% chance of being above or below normal. off01 prcp scaled

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunny & cold this weekend with highs in the 30s. Warming into the 50s next week.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts