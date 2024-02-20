Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 41

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today is mild with intervals of sun& clouds with highs in the lower 40s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 21-25
Weather Alerts
The spring temperature and precipitation outlook for March, April, and May. Temperature averaging very likely above normal.
Precipitation has a 50% chance of being above or below normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.