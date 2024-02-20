Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and mild, high of 41

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather Today is mild with intervals of sun& clouds with highs in the lower 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 21-25

Today: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain showers late. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Periods of showers (.20″). High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Early showers & breezy with clearing late. Low 21 (feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, & colder. High 32 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 15 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 39 (feel like 32) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

The spring temperature and precipitation outlook for March, April, and May. Temperature averaging very likely above normal.

Precipitation has a 50% chance of being above or below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunny & cold this weekend with highs in the 30s. Warming into the 50s next week.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather