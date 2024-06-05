Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, late T-storms possible, high of 85

Today: The morning is expected to alternate between cloudy and sunny periods, leading up to a humid afternoon with potential thunderstorms. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10mph

Tonight: Cloudy, humid, and mild. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Expect a cloudy and humid day, not as warm, with occasional showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible. High 73 (feel like 76) Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with some afternoon sun and humid with a few showers. High 76 (feel like 80) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, followed by occasional showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 73 (feel like 77) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Early showers will decrease in frequency as the night progresses. Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a morning shower passing through, followed by a couple of thundershowers in the afternoon. High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph