Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and humid, late T-storms possible, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine, with a thunderstorm in spots, accompanied by humid conditions and a high of 85 degrees, though it may feel like 89 degrees.
5-Day Outlook, June 5-9
Showers on the Radar
Showers are anticipated to arrive on Thursday due to a low-pressure system advancing from the Ohio Valley. The sporadic showers and thunderstorms may continue throughout the weekend as the system remains over southern New England.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Hit the Beach
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
UV Index: High.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 57 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:05 AM. Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 05:15 PM.
Jump in a Lake
Southwest winds will be approximately 5 mph with waves under one foot. Expect partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. The probability of rain is 40 percent. There is a moderate lightning threat, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 66 degrees Fahrenheit.