Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and chilly, passing shower, high of 47

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s… except around 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.