Wednesday's weather: Partly sunny and chilly, passing shower, high of 47

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Rick Gordon

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday's Weather

On the first day of November partial sunshine with a passing shower with highs in the upper 40s.

Weather Alerts

On Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m. local time, our clocks will go back an hour and we will gain an hour of sleep, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all, Americans. That means sunset on Sunday will be around 4:33 p.m.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 1–4

Today (Nov. 1): Partial sun & chilly with a passing shower. High 47 (feel like 43) Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold with a hard freeze. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 49 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High Near 60 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partial sun & mild. High 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: (Turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed.) Some clouds & mild. Low 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partial sun & mild. High 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We're Watching

Milder air will return late in the week and the weekend, with temperatures averaging 5-10 degrees above the normal high of 55 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s… except around 20 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

