Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 92

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except for temperatures in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 65 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather

: The weather will be predominantly sunny until 5 PM, after which it will become mostly cloudy. UV Index : High. Thunderstorm Potential: None.

: High. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : Southwest winds around 10 mph.

: Southwest winds around 10 mph. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:36 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 03:37 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds are anticipated to be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Expect wave heights of 2 to 4 feet. The weather is set to be mostly sunny, with peak temperatures in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not expected at this time. The water temperature is predicted to be near 72 degrees.