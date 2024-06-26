Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 92

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Intervals of clouds and sunshine with windy conditions, hot temperatures, and rising humidity levels. The high is 92 degrees, feeling like 94.

weather graphic 2 25

5-Day Forecast June 26-30

Today: Times of clouds and sun; breezy, hot, and more humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain (.50″) and a thunderstorm. Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers. High 76 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Warm & humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Very warm & humid with some thunderstorms. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 61 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the 4th of July suggests hazy, hot, and humid conditions, with highs reaching 90 degrees and heat index values in the mid-90s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake ForecastsScreenshot 2024 06 14 at 8.01.04 PM

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except for temperatures in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 65 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Hit the Beach

  • Weather: The weather will be predominantly sunny until 5 PM, after which it will become mostly cloudy.
  • UV Index: High. Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
  • Winds: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:36 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 03:37 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds are anticipated to be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Expect wave heights of 2 to 4 feet. The weather is set to be mostly sunny, with peak temperatures in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not expected at this time. The water temperature is predicted to be near 72 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

