Wednesday’s weather: Partly cloudy with the possibility of showers, high of 61

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

 

Wednesday’s Weather

Today a slow-moving area of low pressure passing to our south could bring some showers. Tomorrow a lot of sunshine and warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 5-Oct. 9

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partial clearing. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny and nice. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early shower & breezy followed by clearing. Low 45 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 58 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A dry stretch of weather Thursday through the Columbus Day weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s on Thursday and Friday with temperatures turning colder this weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Dry for leaf peeping. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Dry for leaf peeping. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts