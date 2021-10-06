Wednesday’s weather: No rain in sight for the next week, highs today in the lower 70s

Wednesday’s Weather
We’re done with the rain for the next seven days! Today will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
October normal highs & lows
Today: Normal high 66; low 46;
October 31: Normal high 56; low 37
October normal rainfall: 3.88″
5-Day Outlook Oct. 7 – Oct. 11
Today: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds High 73 Wind: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear Low 51 Wind: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mainly clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Sunny & pleasant High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy & cool High 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Cooler weather for the Columbus day weekend, before it warms into the 70s next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!