Wednesday’s weather: Near-record heat expected, with a high of 96

Today’s high of 96 will be near record heat, record is 97 set in 2019. The heat will make it feel like it’s in the mid-upper 90s and possible feeling like 100!

HEAT ADVISORY

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

WHAT: Heat index values into the mid- to upper-90s.

WHERE: Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight breaking the record low max., which will lead to cumulative heat impacts on non-air-conditioned buildings.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if you are vulnerable, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.