Wednesday's weather: Near-record heat expected, with a high of 96

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Wednesday’s Weather

Today’s high of 96 will be near record heat, record is 97 set in 2019. The heat will make it feel like it’s in the mid-upper 90s and possible feeling like 100!

HEAT ADVISORY

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.
WHAT: Heat index values into the mid- to upper-90s.
WHERE: Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.
IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight breaking the record low max., which will lead to cumulative heat impacts on non-air-conditioned buildings.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if you are vulnerable, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

5-Day Outlook July 19-July 23

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 96 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Warm and humid. Low 73 (record low max. 67  in 2009)) Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun, hot, and muggy with afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Early thunderstorm, warm and humid. Low 70 (record low max. 66 1946) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 93 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71 (record low max.70 2008) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Spot thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 71 (record low max. 61 1929)Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first summer heat wave of 90-degree heat & humidity will last through the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70…except around 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Mostly sunny and humid.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High temperature: In the mid-80s Winds: West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low.

Tides: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 10:56 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 05:00 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Mostly sunny with scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 72 degrees.

