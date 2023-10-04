Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, high of 84

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure will continue the very warm summer-like weather today with highs in the mid-80s.

Weather Alerts

For those looking for fall weather, we’ll be starting next week with highs in the upper 50s.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 4–Oct. 8

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid. High 84 (feel like 86) Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds, pleasant, and warm. High 77 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and mild. Low around 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some sun and mild. High 71 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with a passing shower late. Low 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Periods of rain (.40″) with a spot thunderstorm and breezy. High 66 Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain (.50″). Low 54 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Columbus Day weekend will start out wet with temperatures in the 60s and end on Monday with some sun with temperatures in the 50s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

