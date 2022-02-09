Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny today with another ‘balmy’ 41-degree high

Wednesday’s Weather

Weak high-pressure nudges in from the south today with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 40s.

Additional Weather Update

Monitoring a potential East Coast Valentine’s Day snowstorm. Too early to tell how far to the north wintry precipitation, including snow, will spread. The storm’s exact track will determine where the snow will fall.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 9- Feb. 13

Today: Mostly sunny. High 41 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High 47 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Early evening shower followed by clearing. Low 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Very mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with late snow or flurries late. High 24 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Light snow or flurries. Low 12 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning colder next Sunday into next week. Chance for some snow or flurries late Sunday into Valentine’s Day.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

