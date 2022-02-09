Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny today with another ‘balmy’ 41-degree high

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.