Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of about 56

NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decreasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.