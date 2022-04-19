Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of about 56

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds in today bringing a partly to mostly sunny sky with a gusty wind with highs in the mid-50s.

5-Day Outlook April 20-April 24

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. High 56 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. High 61 Winds: S 10-20mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mix sun and clouds. High 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No significant storms are in sight!

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decreasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts