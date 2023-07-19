Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, less humid, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today looks like a decent day with sunshine and slightly less humid with highs in the 80s.
5-Day Forecast July 19 – 23
Precipitation totals June 1st through July 17th
While the entire area is experiencing precipitation totals well above normal, there are places in New Hampshire that have received 200-300% of normal. We are expecting thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and evening that will add to the totals in some locations.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week is mainly dry & humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny. Areas of fog.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 69.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:40 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 01:34 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole