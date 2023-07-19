Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, less humid, high of 85

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun & clouds; a stray afternoon shower; some improvement in air quality with less wildfire smoke. High 84 (feel like 86) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 67 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Humid, some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Thundershower early, cloudy, and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower or thundershower. High 83 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 85 (feel like 86) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable