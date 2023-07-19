Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, less humid, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today looks like a decent day with sunshine and slightly less humid with highs in the 80s.

5-Day Forecast July 19 – 23

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds; a stray afternoon shower; some improvement in air quality with less wildfire smoke. High 84 (feel like 86) Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 67 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Humid, some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Thundershower early, cloudy, and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower or thundershower. High 83 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 85 (feel like 86) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Precipitation totals June 1st through July 17th

While the entire area is experiencing precipitation totals well above normal, there are places in New Hampshire that have received 200-300% of normal. We are expecting thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and evening that will add to the totals in some locations.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week is mainly dry & humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s… except around 60 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny. Areas of fog.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 69.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 07:40 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 01:34 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

