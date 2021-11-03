Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 51

Today: Mostly sunny High 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear & cold with a frost and freeze Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds High 49 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny & cold High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear & cold Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold High 51 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: (Put clocks back 1 hour) Clear & cold Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly sunny & cold High 51 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A storm out at sea should stay off shore this weekend. Our dry weather pattern should last into next week.

Winter Weather Preparedness Week

What’s the difference between a Winter Storm Watch, Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory?

Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today : Summits obscured. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

: Summits obscured. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the afternoon. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!