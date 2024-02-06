Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 43

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure remains in control today allowing for light winds and sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.
Weather Alert
High pressure gradually builds eastward through the end of the week with dry weather expected. This will put us beneath mainly clear skies with above-normal temperatures. High pressure pushes east of New Hampshire Friday into Saturday as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes. This will bring a couple of chances for a few showers from Friday night through Saturday with amounts expected to be light and not impactful with highs in the 50s.
Today: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clear early with some clouds late. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some breaks of sun and mild. High Near 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some early showers. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Very mild with some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Few showers & mild. Low 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & mild. High 54 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.orthern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.