Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 43

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure remains in control today allowing for light winds and sunshine with highs in the lower 40s.

Weather Alert

High pressure gradually builds eastward through the end of the week with dry weather expected. This will put us beneath mainly clear skies with above-normal temperatures. High pressure pushes east of New Hampshire Friday into Saturday as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes. This will bring a couple of chances for a few showers from Friday night through Saturday with amounts expected to be light and not impactful with highs in the 50s.

weather graphic 2 5

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 7-11

Today: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Clear early with some clouds late. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some breaks of sun and mild. High Near 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some early showers. Low 35 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Very mild with some sun & clouds with a passing shower. High 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Few showers & mild. Low 38 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun & mild. High 54 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Valentine’s Day is for some sun & clouds along with colder temperatures in the 30s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.orthern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts