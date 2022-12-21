Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 38

High pressure over New Hampshire today will produce a mostly sunny sky and light winds. Highs will be in the upper 30s for the first day of Winter.

The Grinch’s storm headlines:

1) Friday expect powerful winds out of the southeast with gusts of 45-50 mph. The strong damaging winds can blow around loose objects and power outages just before Christmas Eve day.

2) The snowmelt component could add between 0.5-1.25” of additional runoff. The rapid nature of the snowmelt and heavy rain on the frozen ground could lead to the rapid onset of flash flooding.

3) A flash freeze is possible late Friday night.

4) The potential for coastal flooding with nearshore waves will just begin to develop Friday morning, potentially reaching 10 to 15 feet by the mid-morning high tide. Beach erosion and splash-over are likely.