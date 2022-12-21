Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 38

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure over New Hampshire today will produce a mostly sunny sky and light winds. Highs will be in the upper 30s for the first day of Winter.

The Grinch’s storm headlines:

 

1) Friday expect powerful winds out of the southeast with gusts of 45-50 mph. The strong damaging winds can blow around loose objects and power outages just before Christmas Eve day.

2) The snowmelt component could add between 0.5-1.25” of additional runoff. The rapid nature of the snowmelt and heavy rain on the frozen ground could lead to the rapid onset of flash flooding.

3) A flash freeze is possible late Friday night.

4) The potential for coastal flooding with nearshore waves will just begin to develop Friday morning, potentially reaching 10 to 15 feet by the mid-morning high tide. Beach erosion and splash-over are likely.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 21-Dec. 25, 2022

Today (Winter Solstice): Mostly sunny. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High Around 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy and windy with rain (.50″) late. Low 37 (feel like 25) Winds: E 15-25+ mph
Friday: Mild & very windy with heavy rain (1″+), maybe a thunderstorm. High 54 (feel like 40) Winds: SE 20-30+ mph
Friday night: Early showers and very windy with partial clearing late and turning much colder. Low around 20 Winds: SW 20-30+ mph
Christmas Eve Day: Some sun, windy, and much colder. High 27 (feel like 14) Winds: SW 15-25 mph
Christmas Eve Night: Partly cloudy. Low 15 (feel like 6) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Christmas: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 27 (feel like 16) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Christmas night: Clear & cold. Low 16 (feel like 7) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our last week of December looks to be dry and cold. Outlook for New Year’s Eve some clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s with light wind.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

 

