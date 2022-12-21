Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny, high of 38

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure over New Hampshire today will produce a mostly sunny sky and light winds. Highs will be in the upper 30s for the first day of Winter.
The Grinch’s storm headlines:
1) Friday expect powerful winds out of the southeast with gusts of 45-50 mph. The strong damaging winds can blow around loose objects and power outages just before Christmas Eve day.
2) The snowmelt component could add between 0.5-1.25” of additional runoff. The rapid nature of the snowmelt and heavy rain on the frozen ground could lead to the rapid onset of flash flooding.
3) A flash freeze is possible late Friday night.
4) The potential for coastal flooding with nearshore waves will just begin to develop Friday morning, potentially reaching 10 to 15 feet by the mid-morning high tide. Beach erosion and splash-over are likely.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 21-Dec. 25, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our last week of December looks to be dry and cold. Outlook for New Year’s Eve some clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s with light wind.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds around 15 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph increasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.