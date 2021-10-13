Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and warm, near 79

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure remains in control through Friday with dry weather and temperatures well above normal.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 13 – Oct. 17
Today: Mostly sunny and warm High 79 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sun & clouds; warm High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Increasing clouds and warm High 73 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy & mild Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy & warm; few showers and a thunderstorm High 72 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of showers Low 55 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds; breezy & cooler High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Showers moving in Saturday. Turning more seasonable and blustery for Sunday into Monday, though temperatures to trend less above normal into early next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
