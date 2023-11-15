Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and seasonable, high of 49

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Plenty of sunshine today with highs upper 40s, and tonight is not as cold with a low of 33.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 15–19

Today: Mostly sunny & seasonable. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & not as cold. Low 33 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High Near 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & mild. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mild with showers early with rain late. Low 49 Winds S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Cooler & windy with periods of rain (.30″). High 51 (feel like 40) Winds: N 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clearing, breezy, & colder. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 28 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Thursday and Friday highs around 60 degrees before a coastal storm moves in on Saturday with periods of rain. It appears that the storm has the potential to bring a period of heavy rain and gusty winds from the mid-Atlantic coast to Maine late Friday into Saturday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day week above-normal temperatures with above-normal precipitation. Travel day Wednesday some rain with a high of 51. Thanksgiving Day some sun & chilly high of 45.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

Get your gear ready to hit the slopes today for Bretton Woods second day of operation! They are open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Snowmaking continues around the clock as temperatures allow. The groomers are back at it pushing snow to provide skiers and riders with smooth and fresh conditions on the mountain.

