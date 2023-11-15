Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and seasonable, high of 49

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, Nov. 15–19
Weather Alerts
Thursday and Friday highs around 60 degrees before a coastal storm moves in on Saturday with periods of rain. It appears that the storm has the potential to bring a period of heavy rain and gusty winds from the mid-Atlantic coast to Maine late Friday into Saturday.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
NH Ski Season 2023
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.
Get your gear ready to hit the slopes today for Bretton Woods second day of operation! They are open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Snowmaking continues around the clock as temperatures allow. The groomers are back at it pushing snow to provide skiers and riders with smooth and fresh conditions on the mountain.