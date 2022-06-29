Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 86

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds in from the south with a warming trend expected through the week. The peak of the heat is likely on Friday with highs in the mid-90s with increasing humidity.

5-Day Outlook June 29-July 5

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 86 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warm. High 85 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday (July 1st): Some sun, hot, and more humid. High 95 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 71 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 85 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and less humidity. High 87 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The early outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun and humidity with highs in the mid-80s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:52 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:47 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 68 degrees.

