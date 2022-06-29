Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 86

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:52 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:47 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee