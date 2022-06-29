Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 86

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure builds in from the south with a warming trend expected through the week. The peak of the heat is likely on Friday with highs in the mid-90s with increasing humidity.
5-Day Outlook June 29-July 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:52 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:47 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee