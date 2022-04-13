Wednesday’s weather: Mostly dry and mild, high around 67

Wednesday’s Weather

Mostly dry & mild weather is expected today with a frontal boundary setting up over New Hampshire bringing increasing chances for showers late tonight into Thursday.

5-Day Outlook April 13-April 17

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 47 Winds: Winds: E 5-10mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with periods of showers. High 56 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers & drizzle. Low 42 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny & warmer. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: More clouds than sun and breezy with afternoon rain showers. High 66 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Early showers followed by partly cloudy late. Low 40 Winds: W 10-15 mp
Easter Sunday: Cooler & breezy with sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 36 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A chilly rain next Tuesday.

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds around 25 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 25 mph becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

