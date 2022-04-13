Wednesday’s weather: Mostly dry and mild, high around 67

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds around 25 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 25 mph becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.