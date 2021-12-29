Wednesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy skies, high near 40

Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Today: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some afternoon showers. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Showers early then mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 34 (37 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Day: Some rain & mild. High 46 Winds: SE5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Showers changing to snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 19 (Feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first weekend of 2022 will be quite mild. This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022 with highs in the 20s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!