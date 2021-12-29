Wednesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy skies, high near 40

The first weekend of 2022 will be quite mild. This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022 with highs in the 20s.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.