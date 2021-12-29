Wednesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy skies, high near 40

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Wednesday’s Weather

Today high pressure will nudge into New Hampshire which pushes low pressure to our south which will allow for a mostly cloudy sky with a high near 40.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 29 – Jan. 2

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some afternoon showers. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Showers early then mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 34 (37 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Day: Some rain & mild. High 46 Winds: SE5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Showers changing to snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 19 (Feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of 2022 will be quite mild. This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022 with highs in the 20s.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

weather spotter

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

