Wednesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy, high of 53

High pressure builds in today for mostly dry conditions into the end of the work week with sunshine returning tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook, April 19-23 Today: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. High 53 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 36 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny. High Near 70 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Earth Day: Mostly cloudy. High 58 Winds: E 10-15 mph Saturday night: Cloudy with showers. Low 47 Winds: E 10-15 mph Sunday: Periods of showers & breezy. High 55 Winds: E 10-20 mph Sunday night: Periods of rain. Low 46 Winds: E 10-20 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

April showers move in the second half of the weekend and continue into next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.