Wednesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy, high of 53

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure builds in today for mostly dry conditions into the end of the work week with sunshine returning tomorrow.
5-Day Outlook, April 19-23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.