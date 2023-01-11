Wednesday’s weather: Morning sun turning cloudy in the afternoon, high of 36

A celestial vagabond is set to cruise toward Earth in the coming weeks, and it could be bright enough in the night sky to see without a telescope. Comet ZTF will make its closest approach to the sun on Jan. 12, followed by its closest approach to the Earth on Feb. 1. On Jan. 12, stargazers should look for the comet in the northeastern sky in the hours before daybreak between the bright stars Arcturus and Vega. The comet on Jan. 25-31 meets up with the constellation Ursa Minor, also known as the Little Dipper.

Sunday : Mix of sun & clouds with a passing flurry. High 38 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.