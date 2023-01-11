Wednesday’s weather: Morning sun turning cloudy in the afternoon, high of 36

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Weather Watch

Wednesday’s Weather

Slightly colder albeit seasonable, temperatures for today. Becoming unsettled for the second half of the week as our next system brings primarily rain to much of New Hampshire.

 

Daily Forecast for Jan. 11, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023

Today: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Snow showers (Tr-1″) changing to rain. High 39 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain (.75″). Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Milder with periods of rain (.40″). High 52 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & breezy. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: NNW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 22 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds with a passing flurry. High 38 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 22 (feel like 14) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet

A celestial vagabond is set to cruise toward Earth in the coming weeks, and it could be bright enough in the night sky to see without a telescope. Comet ZTF will make its closest approach to the sun on Jan. 12, followed by its closest approach to the Earth on Feb. 1. On Jan. 12, stargazers should look for the comet in the northeastern sky in the hours before daybreak between the bright stars Arcturus and Vega. The comet on Jan. 25-31 meets up with the constellation Ursa Minor, also known as the Little Dipper.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

 

