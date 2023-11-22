Wednesday’s weather: Morning rain eventually clearing, high of 48

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Rain (.50″) to showers later this morning and breezy with a high in the upper 40s. Dry, seasonably cool but brisk conditions follow for Thanksgiving, and then a cooling trend is expected into the first half of the weekend.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 22–26

Today: Morning rain (.50″) to showers and breezy. High 48 Winds: E to N 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partial clearing & breezy. Low 38 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Thanksgiving: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 49 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 29 (feel like 23) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear & colder. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 40 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some rain with a wintery mix late. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Home-bound Thanksgiving travelers on Sunday will be dry with some rain with a wintery mix after midnight.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Snow. Freezing rain and sleet with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow. Rain, freezing rain, and sleet are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

