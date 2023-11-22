Wednesday’s weather: Morning rain eventually clearing, high of 48

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Snow. Freezing rain and sleet with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Snow. Rain, freezing rain, and sleet are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

NH Ski Season 2023