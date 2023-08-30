Wednesday’s weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun, humid, high near 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today rain ends with breaks of sun in the afternoon. Humid with a high near 80 but feeling like 82.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 30–Sept. 3

Today: Humid with morning rain (.50″) with some afternoon sun. High Near 80 (feeling like 82) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing, cooler, & less humid. Low 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice for the end of August. High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday (September 1): Nice start to the Labor Day weekend with lots of sun & comfy. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mostly clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun, warmer, and more humid. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 63 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Heat Wave?

The first week of September could start with a heat wave. Labor Day Monday could be around 90 degrees, Tuesday 92 degrees, and Wednesday around 90 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Labor Day weekend looks a lot like the Memorial Day weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to the west around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Rain with some late-day sunshine.

UV Index: Low

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 11:12 AM. Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 05:27 PM.Advisories

High surf and rip currents late Tuesday through Thursday due to distant Franklin staying well out over the ocean.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 64 degrees.

