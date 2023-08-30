Wednesday’s weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun, humid, high near 80

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to the west around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to west around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.