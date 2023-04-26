Wednesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a spot shower, high of 59

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

The unsettled weather pattern continues today and tomorrow, with cool temperatures along with isolated and widely scattered showers. Not a washout with many hours of dry weather each day.



Five-Day Forecast April 26-30 Today: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 42 Winds: SSDE 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Milder with some sun and clouds. High 66 Winds: SE 5-10 Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 58 Winds: E 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph Sunday: Cooler with periods of showers. High 51 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Rain (.50″). Low 46 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the last week of April, temperatures will be mainly below normal the normal highs are in the low 60s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning mixing with snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.