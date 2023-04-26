Wednesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a spot shower, high of 59

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
The unsettled weather pattern continues today and tomorrow, with cool temperatures along with isolated and widely scattered showers. Not a washout with many hours of dry weather each day.
Five-Day Forecast April 26-30
Today: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 42 Winds: SSDE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Milder with some sun and clouds. High 66 Winds: SE 5-10
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 58 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Cooler with periods of showers. High 51 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Rain (.50″). Low 46 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning mixing with snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.