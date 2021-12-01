Wednesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds + when your favorite ski areas open

Wednesday’s Weather

A warm front will pass to the north today allowing for milder temperatures on the first day of meteorological winter. Another warm front crosses tomorrow with a few showers along with temperatures around 50.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 1 – Dec. 5

Today: Some sun & clouds. High 45 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cloudy, milder & breezy with a few showers High 51 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Early showers followed by some clearing. Low 34 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy & colder. High 38 (feeling like29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 37 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Intervals of clouds & sun. High 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with a mix of rain & snow late. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alert

A potential storm will produce rain early next week. Below are the storm track scenarios for Monday. It now looks like the storm will take an inland track, which means rain on Monday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our next chance of snow will be Wednesday of next week.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods

Friday, December 3 – Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,

December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday

December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday

December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area

TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

