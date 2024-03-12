Wednesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, milder and breezy, high of 60

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Milder with some sun & clouds along with a light breeze, high near 60.
5-Day Outlook, March 13-17
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Currently, some clouds with the chance of rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up-to-date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 5 mph.
