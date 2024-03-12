Wednesday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, milder and breezy, high of 60

Wednesday’s Weather

Milder with some sun & clouds along with a light breeze, high near 60.

5-Day Outlook, March 13-17

Today: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Warm with some sunshine. High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mild with some rain developing. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers & cooler. High 50 Winds: NE 5-10mph
Friday night: Cloudy with rain (.35″). Low 41 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Morning showers with some partial clearing & breezy in the afternoon. High 52 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy & milder with early showers. High 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Few early showers with partial clearing late. Low 40 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

 The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Currently, some clouds with the chance of rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up-to-date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the first day of Spring on Tuesday is a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 45.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

