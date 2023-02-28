Wednesday’s weather: Milder today with highs in the mid-40s; watching what could amount to double-digit snow Friday

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be milder with highs in the mid-40s. Any sun this morning giving way to clouds.

Weather Alert Our biggest snow of the winter coming in Friday night into Saturday morning with double-digit snowfall possible and wind! 5-Day Outlook, March 1-5 Today (March 1): Milder with some sun giving way to clouds. High 44 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Showers may mix with snow showers late. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Early showers with some breaks of afternoon sun. High 45 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Friday: Clouding up with some snow by evening. High 38 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Friday night: Periods of snow (5-10″) & wind. Low 29 Winds: ESE 10-15+ mph Saturday: Morning snow (1-2″) with afternoon snow showers & wind. High 32 (feel like 24) Winds: NE 10-20 mph Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with flurries by morning. Low 20 Winds: N 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy & cold with a few flurries. High 34 Winds: Light & ‘Variable Sunday night: Some clearing late. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of March coming in like a Lion, watching our biggest snowstorm this winter tracking near Cape Cod Friday night into Saturday. The stormy pattern will continue well into March.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming southwest at around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 12 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 5 below in the morning.