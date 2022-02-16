Wednesday’s weather: Milder today with gusty winds, high in the lower 40s

Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Feb. 16- Feb. 20
Warming Trend and Rain
Near-record warmth is expected tomorrow into tomorrow night. The storm system tracking across New Hampshire tomorrow night will bring rain and strong winds that could gust over 40 mph.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The combination of rain Thursday night and snowmelt can lead to flooding. Temperatures getting back to normal next weekend.
Ski Report via Ski NH