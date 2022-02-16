Wednesday’s weather: Milder today with gusty winds, high in the lower 40s

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & milder, High 42 (feel like 32) Winds: S 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Cloudy & mild with some fog late. Low 40 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and warmer. High Near 60 Winds: SSW 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Mild and windy with rain. Low 51 Winds: SSW 15-35+ mph

Friday: Early showers then turning sunny breezy and colder. Morning high of 58 with temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Friday night: Clear and much colder. Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: SW 15-20+ mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 22 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 40

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30