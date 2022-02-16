Wednesday’s weather: Milder today with gusty winds, high in the lower 40s

Wednesday, February 16, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Wednesday, February 16, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be milder with a gusty southerly wind. Highs today in the lower 40s but the wind will make it feel like 32.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 16- Feb. 20

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & milder, High 42 (feel like 32) Winds: S 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mild with some fog late. Low 40 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and warmer. High Near 60 Winds: SSW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Mild and windy with rain. Low 51 Winds: SSW 15-35+ mph
Friday: Early showers then turning sunny breezy and colder. Morning high of 58 with temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Clear and much colder. Low 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: SW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 22 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 40
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30

Warming Trend and Rain

Near-record warmth is expected tomorrow into tomorrow night. The storm system tracking across New Hampshire tomorrow night will bring rain and strong winds that could gust over 40 mph.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The combination of rain Thursday night and snowmelt can lead to flooding. Temperatures getting back to normal next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 60 mph increasing to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts