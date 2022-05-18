Wednesday’s weather: Lovely day, high of 72

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then cleared. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds are around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits are obscured in the morning, then cleared. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 10 above in the morning.