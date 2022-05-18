Wednesday’s weather: Lovely day, high of 72

Wednesday’s Weather
Mostly sunny, less humid, and cooler air today. Tomorrow will feature cool and cloudy conditions with sunny breaks along with passing showers.
Instant Tornado Replay
Dashcam video shows a tornado crossing Route 11 in North Charlestown, NH on Monday as a line of severe storms punched through the state. NWS confirms a tornado touched down in North Charlestown, NH on Monday. (Language warning)
5-Day Outlook May 18-May 22
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High 72 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clouding up. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Breaks of sunshine with clouds; cooler with passing showers. High 64 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 82 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild, and more humid. Low 64 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid with record heat. High 95 (92 2009) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, breezy, hot, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 90 Winds: SW 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Low 56 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Find More Hiking Info Here
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then cleared. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 55 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds are around 75 mph decreasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits are obscured in the morning, then cleared. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 10 above in the morning.