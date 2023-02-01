Wednesday’s weather: Lots of sunshine with a high of 29, as dangerous cold moves in for the week’s end

Wednesday’s Weather

For the first day of February lots of sunshine with temperatures staying below freezing. Tomorrow for Groundhog Day some sun & clouds with highs in the mid-30s, before dangerous cold moves in on Friday lasting into the first half of the weekend.

Daily Forecast for Feb. 1, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023

Today (Feb. 1): Mostly sunny & cold. High 29 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cold. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday (Groundhog Day): Some sun & clouds. High 36 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Friday: Sunny, breezy, and colder. High 22 in the morning with temperatures falling into the single digits. (feel like -16) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Friday night: Windy and frigid; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Low -13 (feel like -41) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph
Saturday: Sunny and windy with extreme cold. High 8 (feel like -17) Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -14) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun and not as cold. High 37 (feel like 24) Winds: S 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 26 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

The Big Chill

The coldest air of the winter moves in on Friday with a period of dangerously cold wind chills expected Friday into Saturday. This may be the coldest air mass locally since February 2016 if not longer. Continue to follow forecasts and consider rescheduling outdoor plans. Wind chills will fall below zero Friday night and not recover back above zero until sometime Sunday afternoon. Here are tips for dressing for extreme cold.  Don’t forget about pets and livestock.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start the first weekend of February. The first Saturday of February will be frigid, starting out at -13 with the afternoon high at only 8 but feels like -17.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 11. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

 

