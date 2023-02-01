Wednesday’s weather: Lots of sunshine with a high of 29, as dangerous cold moves in for the week’s end

Weather Watch Video
Wednesday’s Weather
For the first day of February lots of sunshine with temperatures staying below freezing. Tomorrow for Groundhog Day some sun & clouds with highs in the mid-30s, before dangerous cold moves in on Friday lasting into the first half of the weekend.
Daily Forecast for Feb. 1, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023
The Big Chill
The coldest air of the winter moves in on Friday with a period of dangerously cold wind chills expected Friday into Saturday. This may be the coldest air mass locally since February 2016 if not longer. Continue to follow forecasts and consider rescheduling outdoor plans. Wind chills will fall below zero Friday night and not recover back above zero until sometime Sunday afternoon. Here are tips for dressing for extreme cold. Don’t forget about pets and livestock.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start the first weekend of February. The first Saturday of February will be frigid, starting out at -13 with the afternoon high at only 8 but feels like -17.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 11. West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 38 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.