Wednesday’s weather: Lots of sunshine – and heat, could reach 90 kicking off a heat wave

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure east of New Hampshire will remain in control today with a warming trend. If we hit 90 degrees today our first heat wave will be starting because highs tomorrow and Friday will be in the 90s.

Weather Flash

Yesterday and last night winds around an area of high pressure in the Gulf of Maine drew in smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia. This smoke brought some hazy skies as well as some smoke in low levels of the atmosphere.

5-Day Forecast May 31-June 4

Today: Lots of sunshine with increasing heat. High Near 90 (Record 94 2013) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 58 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 93 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, hot, and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSE 5-15+ mph
Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm and humid. Low 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 65 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low 45 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny & nice, High 73 Winds: NNE 10-15 mp
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 48 Winds: NNE 5 to 10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week is the end of our dry spell with numerous chances for showers.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny. Hazy.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 09:06 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:22 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Hazy in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

