Wednesday’s weather: Lots of sunshine – and heat, could reach 90 kicking off a heat wave

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather Flash
Yesterday and last night winds around an area of high pressure in the Gulf of Maine drew in smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia. This smoke brought some hazy skies as well as some smoke in low levels of the atmosphere.
High pressure will bring onshore winds today and with wildfires ongoing in Nova Scotia, these winds could bring smoke into the coastal plain today. Here is one model’s depiction of smoke moving in from the Gulf of Maine this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/M849ByEJYP
5-Day Forecast May 31-June 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week is the end of our dry spell with numerous chances for showers.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny. Hazy.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 09:06 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:22 PM.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Hazy in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.