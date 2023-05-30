Wednesday’s weather: Lots of sunshine – and heat, could reach 90 kicking off a heat wave

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny. Hazy.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 09:06 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 03:22 PM.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Hazy in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.