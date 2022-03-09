Wednesday’s weather: Light snow this afternoon with 1-2″ of accumulation, high of 38

Wednesday’s Weather

Light snow is likely this afternoon through early evening with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Travel may be slippery during the evening commute.

5-Day Outlook March 9- March 13

Today: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon snow (1″). High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Snow (1″) early with clearing late. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mix sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 36 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Rain changing to snow & windy. High 41 Winds: NNW 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Early snow showers with partial clearing late, windy, and colder. Low 22 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph (Turn clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 34 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Saturday’s storm will start out wet with a changeover to wet snow. Light to moderate accumulation is possible.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph… except southwest 15 to 25 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

