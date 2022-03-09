Wednesday’s weather: Light snow this afternoon with 1-2″ of accumulation, high of 38

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph… except southwest 15 to 25 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.