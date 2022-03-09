Wednesday’s weather: Light snow this afternoon with 1-2″ of accumulation, high of 38

Wednesday’s Weather
Light snow is likely this afternoon through early evening with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Travel may be slippery during the evening commute.
5-Day Outlook March 9- March 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Saturday’s storm will start out wet with a changeover to wet snow. Light to moderate accumulation is possible.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph… except southwest 15 to 25 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.