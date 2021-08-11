Wednesday’s weather: It’s the heat – and the humidity – as low 90s feel like 100 degrees

Wednesday’s Weather

Temperatures today in the low 90s will feel closer to 100 degrees thanks to all the humidity. Tomorrow, even hotter with highs in the mid-90s, feeling like102; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside.

Weather Alert

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM FRIDAY

* WHAT…Heat index values around 100 expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lows will only fall into the 70-75 range, allowing little overnight relief from the heat.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 11 – Aug. 15

Today: Hazy, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 92 (feeling like100) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Hazy, warm and humid Low 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Hazy, hot & muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 96 (feeling like 102) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 76 (feeling like 80) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Hazy, hot & muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 93 (feeling like 101) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Hazy, warm and humid Low 73 (feeling like 77) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds with a thunderstorm; hot & humid High 90 (feeling like 96) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds; less humid and not warm High 83 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our third heatwave will break over the second half of the weekend.

Weather Outlook: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.4 feet (MLLW) 08:14 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:10 PM.

