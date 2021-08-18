Wednesday’s weather: Humidity returns, with afternoon showers

Wednesday’s Weather

Humidity and chances for showers and some thunderstorms increase today with showery and humid weather expected through the end of the week as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred advance northward.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 18 – Aug. 22

Today: Cloudy; warm & humid with a few afternoon showers High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm & muggy Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & humid with tropical rainstorm Fred; watch for flash flooding & thunderstorms High 80 Winds: ESE 5-10
Thursday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy & humid Low 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid High 80 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Lots of clouds and humid Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and humid with a few showers High 77 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy and humid Low 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather News

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weekend will be a warm and muggy with high temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s as dewpoints remain near 70F.

Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye. Courtesy Photo

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 08:09 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 02:21 PM.

