Wednesday’s weather: Humidity returns, with afternoon showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Aug. 18 – Aug. 22
Weather News
The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred will move northeastward into our area on tomorrow. The potential exists for moderate to heavy rainfall across the region. There remains some uncertainty in the placement of the heaviest rainfall as well as exact rainfall amounts. Please continue to monitor the latest forecast over the coming days, especially if you live in a flood prone area.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The weekend will be a warm and muggy with high temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s as dewpoints remain near 70F.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!