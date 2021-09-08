Wednesday’s weather: Humidity creeps back our way as T-storms move in tonight

Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Sept. 8 – Sept. 12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A sun-filled weekend with comfortable conditions.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Long period swells are expected to build during the middle and end of the week, associated with distant Hurricane Larry. High surf and dangerous rip currents are possible late in the week through the upcoming weekend. High astronomical tides are also expected during this time leading to the potential for beach erosion.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!