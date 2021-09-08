Wednesday’s weather: Humidity creeps back our way as T-storms move in tonight

Wednesday’s Weather

Warmer and more humid today with increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow as a cold front moves through.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 8 – Sept. 12

Today: Mostly sunny & more humid High 84 Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy, warm & humid with showers & thunderstorms Low 69 Winds: S 10-15+ mph
Thursday: Some showers & humid High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers early, Clearing late Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 75 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High 82 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A sun-filled weekend with comfortable conditions.

Photo/Hampton Beach Official

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Long period swells are expected to build during the middle and end of the week, associated with distant Hurricane Larry. High surf and dangerous rip currents are possible late in the week through the upcoming weekend. High astronomical tides are also expected during this time leading to the potential for beach erosion.

Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: 3 to 4 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 07:03 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 12:58 PM.

