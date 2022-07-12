Wednesday’s weather: Hot, humid and sunny, high of 90

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds at around 40 mph becoming west at around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decrease to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny and humid.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:30 AM. Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 05:40 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Light wave activity may result in the chance for splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee