Wednesday’s weather: Hot, humid and sunny, high of 90

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

While generally dry weather is expected today, it will still be hot & humid. Another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, with locally heavy downpours possible.

One for the Record Book

Manchester’s high temperature yesterday of 92 tied the record set in 2011.

5-Day Outlook July 13-July 17

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid with some late showers. Low 66 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: SSW 5-10mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds and more humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 69 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Prepare for 90-degree heat moving in next week producing a heat wave.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds at around 40 mph becoming west at around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decrease to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny and humid.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 11:30 AM. Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 05:40 PM. High astronomical tides will occur through the remainder of the week. Light wave activity may result in the chance for splashing over during the hours surrounding high tide.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 63 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts