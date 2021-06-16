Wednesday’s weather: Here comes the sun!

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds into Manchester today with seasonable temperatures and dry northwesterly wind.

Weather Outlook June 16 – June 20

Today: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clear Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny High 78 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny High 84 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry and pleasant for Father’s day and the first day of Summer. Summer arrives Sunday at 11:32 pm. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : NW 5-10 mph.

: NW 5-10 mph. Surf Height : 2-3 feet.

: 2-3 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:33 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 04:34 PM EDT. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!