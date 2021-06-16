Wednesday’s weather: Here comes the sun!

Wednesday, June 16, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds into Manchester today with seasonable temperatures and dry northwesterly wind.

Weather Outlook June 16 – June 20

Today: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear Low 51 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny High 78 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds with a thunderstorm High 85 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny High 84 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 61 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry and pleasant for Father’s day and the first day of Summer. Summer arrives Sunday at 11:32 pm.
Jenness State Beach in Rye.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Sunny
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: In the mid-70s.
  • Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: 2-3 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:33 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 04:34 PM EDT.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!