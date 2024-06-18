Wednesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and muggy, high of 102

Today: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 106) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss afternoon thunderstorm. High 98 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Hazy, very warm, and muggy. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Not as hot but humid with considerable cloudiness; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few tropical downpours. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Very warm and humid conditions with significant morning cloud cover giving way to intermittent clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Warm & humid with late thunderstorms. Low 73 Winds: SSW10-15 mph