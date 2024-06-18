Wednesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and muggy, high of 102

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday's Weather

Wednesday’s Weather

Hazy sunshine, extreme heat, and high humidity. Today’s high of 102 degrees (feels like 106), surpasses the previous record of 96 set in 1941.

5-Day Forecast June 19-23

Today: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 106) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss afternoon thunderstorm. High 98 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, very warm, and muggy. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Not as hot but humid with considerable cloudiness; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few tropical downpours. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Very warm and humid conditions with significant morning cloud cover giving way to intermittent clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Warm & humid with late thunderstorms. Low 73 Winds: SSW10-15 mph

Excessive Heat Warning

✓ Record high temperatures and heat impacts likely today and tomorrow.
✓ Heat indices 100-104 degrees likely, with values up to around 107 degrees possible.
✓ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY FOR Manchester and Nashua.
IMPACTS: The risk of heat-related illnesses escalates markedly during periods of extreme heat and high humidity. It is crucial to hydrate frequently, seek refuge in air-conditioned environments, avoid direct sunlight, and monitor the well-being of relatives, neighbors, and pets. Never leave young children or pets inside parked vehicles unattended. The temperature inside a car can become fatal within minutes.

448623958 846395344184244 8163220145210552583 n

 

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect a reprieve from the mugginess. The weather is forecasted to become less humid next Tuesday and Wednesday.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake ForecastsScreenshot 2024 06 14 at 8.01.04 PM

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, later turning mostly cloudy. The afternoon may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the upper 70s, with west winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Expect west winds at speeds of up to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Hazy sunshine.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:16 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 04:19 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southwest winds will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph, with waves approximately 1 foot high. It will be sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s. The threat of lightning is low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 67 degrees.

