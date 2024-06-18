Wednesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and muggy, high of 102

Hazy sunshine, extreme heat, and high humidity. Today’s high of 102 degrees (feels like 106), surpasses the previous record of 96 set in 1941.
5-Day Forecast June 19-23
Today: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 106) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss afternoon thunderstorm. High 98 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Hazy, very warm, and muggy. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Not as hot but humid with considerable cloudiness; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 85 (feel like 87) Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few tropical downpours. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & humid with some showers. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Very warm and humid conditions with significant morning cloud cover giving way to intermittent clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 88 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Warm & humid with late thunderstorms. Low 73 Winds: SSW10-15 mph
Excessive Heat Warning
✓ Record high temperatures and heat impacts likely today and tomorrow.
✓ Heat indices 100-104 degrees likely, with values up to around 107 degrees possible.
✓ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY FOR Manchester and Nashua.
IMPACTS: The risk of heat-related illnesses escalates markedly during periods of extreme heat and high humidity. It is crucial to hydrate frequently, seek refuge in air-conditioned environments, avoid direct sunlight, and monitor the well-being of relatives, neighbors, and pets. Never leave young children or pets inside parked vehicles unattended. The temperature inside a car can become fatal within minutes.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Expect a reprieve from the mugginess. The weather is forecasted to become less humid next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, later turning mostly cloudy. The afternoon may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the upper 70s, with west winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Expect west winds at speeds of up to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Southwest winds will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph, with waves approximately 1 foot high. It will be sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s. The threat of lightning is low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 67 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
