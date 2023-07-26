Wednesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid, high of 90

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today features dry weather but even warmer temperatures around 90. Dangerous heat is expected tomorrow and will peak on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible later tomorrow.
5-Day Forecast July 26 – 30
Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!
Today is the start of our second heat wave of the summer and peaks on Friday. Heat indexes may climb around 100 tomorrow and Friday. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside; keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Comfortable weather moves in Sunday & next Monday as July ends. August begins dry & comfortable next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Humid with sun and some clouds
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 69.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 12:05 PM.
