Wednesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid, high of 90

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Hazy & muggy with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a strong afternoon thunderstorm. High 93 (near record heat of 96 set in 2020) (feel like 100) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Very warm & muggy with strong evening thunderstorms. Low 73 Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 95 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph

Friday night: Some clouds, very warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 80 (feel like 80) Winds: NW 10-15+

Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph