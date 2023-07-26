Wednesday’s weather: Hazy, hot and humid, high of 90

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today features dry weather but even warmer temperatures around 90. Dangerous heat is expected tomorrow and will peak on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible later tomorrow.

5-Day Forecast July 26 – 30

Today: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Hazy & muggy with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a strong afternoon thunderstorm. High 93 (near record heat of 96 set in 2020) (feel like 100) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Very warm & muggy with strong evening thunderstorms. Low 73 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 95 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 5-15+ mph
Friday night: Some clouds, very warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 80 (feel like 80) Winds: NW 10-15+
Sunday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!

Today is the start of our second heat wave of the summer and peaks on Friday. Heat indexes may climb around 100 tomorrow and Friday. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside; keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Comfortable weather moves in Sunday & next Monday as July ends. August begins dry & comfortable next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid with sun and some clouds

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 69.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 12:05 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts