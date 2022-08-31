Wednesday’s weather: Goodbye, humidity – sunny and breezy, high of 85

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Monday, Aug. 31 weather forecast, and find out what’s on tap for the Labor Day Weekend.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today a cold front moves offshore ushering much lower humidity levels. High pressure builds in tomorrow through the upcoming Holiday Weekend, bringing a stretch of mainly dry and comfortable late summer weather.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The outlook for Labor Day some breaks of sun and not as warm with a high near 80.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Beach Forecast
Weather: Cloudy until 9 AM, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Morning scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Wind: Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 69 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:48 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:42 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee