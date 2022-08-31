Wednesday’s weather: Goodbye, humidity – sunny and breezy, high of 85

Today: Some sun, breezy, and less humid. High 85 Winds: W 10-20 mph Tonight: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday (Sept. 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and comfortable. High 77 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny & nice. High: 79 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85 Winds: S 5-15 mph Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late day thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday night: Few showers and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching The outlook for Labor Day some breaks of sun and not as warm with a high near 80.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy until 9 AM, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Morning scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:48 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:42 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee