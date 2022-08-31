Wednesday’s weather: Goodbye, humidity – sunny and breezy, high of 85

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Monday, Aug. 31 weather forecast, and find out what’s on tap for the Labor Day Weekend.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today a cold front moves offshore ushering much lower humidity levels. High pressure builds in tomorrow through the upcoming Holiday Weekend, bringing a stretch of mainly dry and comfortable late summer weather.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Today: Some sun, breezy, and less humid. High 85 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday (Sept. 1): Mostly sunny, breezy, and comfortable. High 77 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & nice. High: 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun, very warm and more humid with late day thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Few showers and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for Labor Day some breaks of sun and not as warm with a high near 80.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report





Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers are likely with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 30 mph increase to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Beach Forecast

Weather: Cloudy until 9 AM, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Morning scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Wind: Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:48 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:42 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. Water temperature 76 degrees.

 

