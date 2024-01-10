Wednesday’s weather: Flood watch, then afternoon sun, mild and windy, high of 52

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Morning Snow & rain ending. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 45 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Morning snow & rain ending. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 40 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.