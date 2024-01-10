Wednesday’s weather: Flood watch, then afternoon sun, mild and windy, high of 52

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Any leftover showers will give way to some sun & mild this afternoon with a gusty wind with gusts to 35 mph. Highs in the lower 50s, but feeling like 42.
Weather Alerts
A flood watch until 4 p.m. for flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snowmelt continues to be possible. A wind advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. this afternoon for Southeast to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to noon today. Minor to moderate coastal flooding expected Inundation depths up to two feet deep. Large, battering waves will lead to beach erosion and splash-over.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 10-14
Today: Some afternoon sun, mild, and windy. High 52 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Thursday: Cooler with some sun & clouds. High 42 (feel like 36) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clearing. Low 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: W 5-10mph
Friday night: Wintery mix to rain late. & windy. Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: E 15-25+ mph
Saturday: Windy & mild; morning rain (.50″) with afternoon sun. High 52 Winds: S 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 26 (feel like 17) Winds: SW 15-20 mph
Sunday: Some sun, breezy, and much colder. High 32 (feel like 18) Winds: W 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 23 (feel like 10) Winds: W 10-15 + mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A nor’easter is possible next later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Morning Snow & rain ending. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 45 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 2 below in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Morning snow & rain ending. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 40 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
