Wednesday’s weather: Fall arrives bringing humidity and some showers

Wednesday, September 22, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure that produced a nice last day of summer moves farther offshore today, resulting in increasing humidity and risk of spot showers. Fall arrives at 3:20 this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 22 – Sept. 26

First day of Fall (3:20 p.m.): Mostly cloudy & humid with spot showers High 76 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloud & mild with a passing shower Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of showers and a thunderstorm High 79 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mild & humid with a few showers Low 67 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with rain & thunderstorms High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Rain early then cloudy Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sun early then cloudy High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Periods of rain and a thunderstorm Low 58 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice High 72 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A slow-moving front will move through Thursday into Friday, accompanied by a line of moderate to locally heavy rain showers. Storm total rainfall will generally be between 0.5 and 1.0 inch.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Foliage Report for September 21, 2021

Calling all leaf peepers! New Hampshire’s foliage season has officially begun and the state is already seeing waves of autumn’s much-anticipated arrival. So far we’ve enjoyed a healthy mix of warm, sunny days that dip into cool nights; the perfect conditions to brew an exceptional foliage season. With leaves beginning to transition across the state already, we can expect to see an eruption of bold, long-lasting foliage overtake the state in the coming weeks!

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

