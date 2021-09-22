Wednesday’s weather: Fall arrives bringing humidity and some showers

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Foliage Report for September 21, 2021

Calling all leaf peepers! New Hampshire’s foliage season has officially begun and the state is already seeing waves of autumn’s much-anticipated arrival. So far we’ve enjoyed a healthy mix of warm, sunny days that dip into cool nights; the perfect conditions to brew an exceptional foliage season. With leaves beginning to transition across the state already, we can expect to see an eruption of bold, long-lasting foliage overtake the state in the coming weeks!

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map