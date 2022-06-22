Wednesday’s weather: Coolest day of the week, cloudy, with a high of 71

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be the coolest day of the week with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the lower 70s.

5-Day Outlook June 22-June 28

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 71 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 56 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Morning showers then cloudy and more humid. High 75 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low 58 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, humid, and warmer. High 81 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild, and humid. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 91 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot, and humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm. High 93 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Hazy and humid. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week June will go out with temperatures in the 80s with muggy conditions.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:50 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 01:20 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 64 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts