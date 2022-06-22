Wednesday’s weather: Coolest day of the week, cloudy, with a high of 71

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the mid-60s.

Winds: Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:50 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 01:20 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee