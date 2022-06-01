Wednesday’s weather: Cooler with scattered showers, high of 62

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. East winds around 10 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

UV Index: Low to moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees.

According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:49 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 01:47 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 63 degrees.