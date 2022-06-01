Wednesday’s weather: Cooler with scattered showers, high of 62

Wednesday’s Weather
The temperature outlook for June 8-14 shows equal chances of above or below normal temperatures.
The precipitation outlook for June 8-14 shows slightly above-normal precipitation.
5-Day Outlook June 1-June 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. East winds around 10 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
UV Index: Low to moderate.
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 50s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 55 degrees.
According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:49 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 01:47 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 63 degrees.