Wednesday’s weather: Cooler with scattered showers, high of 62

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday’s Weather

Cooler temperatures along with scattered showers are expected at times today and tonight, but a washout is not expected and much of this time will feature dry weather.

The temperature outlook for June 8-14 shows equal chances of above or below normal temperatures.

The precipitation outlook for June 8-14 shows slightly above-normal precipitation.

5-Day Outlook June 1-June 5

Today (June 1): Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 62 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds; warmer. High Around 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with showers early. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of June will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. East winds around 10 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

 UV Index: Low to moderate.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: East winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 55 degrees.

According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:49 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 01:47 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 63 degrees.

